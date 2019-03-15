× Gov. Polis signs national popular vote bill into law

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis signed the controversial national popular vote bill into law Friday.

The new law requires Colorado electors to the Electoral College vote for the winner of the national popular vote for president and not the winner of the Colorado popular vote.

The measure would only take effect if states with a total of 270 electoral votes agree to do the same.

Currently, 11 states have joined the “interstate compact” authorizing the national popular vote.

“Every vote should count equally,” said Rep. Emily Sirota (D-Denver), a prime sponsor of the bill.

Colorado currently has nine electoral votes. The state is expected to gain another vote following the 2020 Census.

Critics have said the measure is unconstitutional. There is even an effort to recall the law by putting it to a vote of the people later this year.

Confirmed from Secretary of State @JenaGriswold: Those who want to repeal the national popular vote law that was just signed by @jaredpolis…..they will need to collect 124,632 by August 1st to send this to voters #coleg #copolitics #kdvr — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 15, 2019

The bill is not expected to impact the 2020 election. A lawsuit to the Supreme Court would likely take place if this law would ever take effect.