Food Truck Friday Sol Coffee

Denver – It’s a full service espresso and dessert bar which runs silently on solar electric system.

This mobile work of illuminated architecture is built from an upcycle 1979 Toyota camper truck and powered by onboard solar energy.

Sol Coffee is based in Longmont, Colorado and services the whole Colorado Front Range with a full menu of hot and cold custom beverages, along with pastries and Italian desserts.

You can find out where Sol Coffee is by following them on their website at https://sol.coffee/