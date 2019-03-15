Crews respond to second-alarm apartment fire in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews responded to a second-alarm apartment fire in western Arapahoe County Friday afternoon.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, the fire is in the 2100 block of South Trenton Way. The address is in an unincorporated part of the county immediately southeast of Denver city limits.

South Metro said it is a second-alarm fire.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., South Metro said via Twitter that there were initial reports of people trapped. However, crews searched and did not find anyone trapped.

No civilians were injured, but one firefighter was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

In late December 2018, nearly 50 people were displaced by a fire at the same apartment complex: The Covington on Cherry Creek.