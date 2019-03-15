Dozens of vehicles buried in snow and ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY — Dozens of drivers found their vehicles stranded after heavy gusts buried them in snow and ice along County Road 194 in Arapahoe and Elbert Counties.

"I was coming back home from the gym [Thursday] around 11. As soon as I hit this road, winds blew everything all over the place. [I] couldn’t see maybe three inches in front of me,” said Jon Kreft, who was visiting from Florida.

Kreft, as well as dozens of other drivers, spent the day Friday digging their vehicles out.

"I was out here for about 12 hours before rescue came. Then my partner was out here for about 24 hours down the road,” Kreft said.

Law enforcement assisted the stranded motorists. It’s likely some of the vehicles won’t be removed until the weekend.