CSP urges drivers to pay attention following corporal’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. – Investigators are looking for additional witnesses, including a female good Samaritan who stopped to help, that may have seen the crash that caused the death of Cpl. Dan Groves on Wednesday.

52- year-old Cpl. Groves was helping the driver of a vehicle that slid off Interstate 76 near Roggen when he was struck by a 58-year-old male driver Wednesday.

Groves has served the Colorado State Patrol for more than 12 years.

The CSP Vehicular Crimes Unit is working in tandem with Weld County District Attorney’s office before making any charges against the driver.

"If a decision is made regarding charges, it will be done by the Weld County District Attorney's Office," said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. "I would offer it would be inappropriate for me to speculate what any of those potential charges may or may not be."

At a press conference held on Friday at the CSP Academy in Golden, Chief Packard expressed the agency's frustration when it comes to safety on Colorado roads. Highway safety is currently the main focus for CSP.

Chief Packard asked people to "just do the right thing on the road." He said that in 2018, 629 people died on the road.

During the last four years, four troopers have died on Colorado roadways. The chief reminded the public that saving lives on Interstates 70, 25 and 76 is a 24/7 job and the only chance of success comes from everybody pitching in and holding each other accountable.

"We know this is dangerous and the law is in place to help, help people understand," Packard said. "Come ride with a trooper and stand on the shoulder and I'll tell you the vast majority of people do move over, but still, some still don't move over."

There will be a memorial service for Cpl. Groves on Thursday, March 21 at the Life Bridge Church in Longmont.