Criminal charges dismissed against pilot accused of indecent exposure at DIA hotel

DENVER — A Denver judge dismissed charges against a United Airlines pilot who was accused indecent exposure at the Denver International Airport’s Westin Hotel.

Andrew Collins was arrested Sept. 20 for standing naked in front of his 10th-floor hotel window overlooking the airport terminal. He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge.

According to the police report, airport employees saw Collins touching himself while he was in his 10th floor hotel room in September. His attorney argued that it is not a crime to be naked in Denver in a hotel room and that Collins had no idea people could see him when he partially opened the curtains.

Collins asked the judge to dismiss the charges in January.

United Airlines had suspended Collins, of Leesburg, Virginia, pending an internal review.