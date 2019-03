Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've got the luck of the irish today! A few irish dancers from Celtic Steps School of Irish Dance were able to "step" away from their busy schedules to show us a few of their signature moves this morning.

Celtic Steps School of Irish Dance has a SPECIAL OFFER ON GROUPON. You can take 10 one hour classes... for just $13.50!

that's 90% off!

call 1-800-906-7010 today...

https://celticsteps.org/