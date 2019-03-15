Beach body ready at VASA

VASA Fitness is always ready to help you get in shape but they are gearing up for Spring Break with Functional Fitness. One of their top trainers shows us how to work the entire body while getting great muscle tone for spring outfits. And Class Pass Madness is going on now through march 24th. It's free classes for all members,non-members and guests. Come and try something new! Just head to VasaFitness.com for more information and to find a location near you!AlertMe
