Auto refinancing and divorce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don`t you just love things that don`t inherently go together, but somehow work like milkshakes and french fries, chicken and waffles, and ranch dressing and pretty much anything? Our guests today are just like those unlikely pairs that somehow make sense. Nancy Fitzgerald, President & CEO of ilending Direct, a national leader in automotive refinancing and Doug Thomas, founder and managing partner of Divorce Matters, a top-rated Colorado divorce firm. Watch the segment to see why they have teamed up.

For iLending Direct, refinance your car, truck, motorcycle, boat or r-v. Mention Colorado`s Best and receive a $100 discount on a vehicle service contract.

ilendingdirect.com/coloradosbest 303-607-6200.

For Divorce Matters mention you saw them on Colorado`s Best to have the $95 consultation fee waived. It's Divorce-matters.com 720-542-6142