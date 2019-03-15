Arvada police searching for young man, woman missing after camping trip to mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- An Arvada man and woman are missing after they went to the mountains for a camping trip earlier this week, the Arvada Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police said that Michael Lee Gomez, 20, and Olivia Megan Schack, 19, went camping with two dogs and were planning to spend the night in a car on Tuesday. They were in a silver 2010 Lincoln MKX SUV with Colorado license plate number DZO-411.

The two did not tell their family members where they were camping, according to police.

According to family members, the two love to camp and didn't realize that a snowstorm was coming in.

Gomez' mom told FOX31 that the only things missing in his room are his camping gear and winter gear. She said that he was due home to have surgery on Thursday and Olivia has a mission trip coming up.

"Olivia is huge into going into the mountains, just like Mikey," said his mom Jeanette Noriega. "That’s how they got to be so close. She has a trip to Costa Rica coming up so they aren’t just kids that will pick up and take off."

The two wanted to camp ahead of Gomez’ surgery because he’s going to be immobile for months.

They didn’t have a specific place in mind to go when they left home and their families have contacted every county they can think of with a campsite.

Any information contact is asked to contact Duane Eaton with Arvada police at 303-435-4106.