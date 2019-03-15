A warmer weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We get to enjoy a sun-filled weekend as payback for the blizzard conditions just a few days ago. Your Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a light wind and highs both days in the upper 40s to low 50s in Denver.

If you are planning to head to downtown for the St. Patrick's Day parade make sure to take a jacket and gloves as it will be a little chilly early in the morning. The holiday itself on Sunday looks like the luck of the Irish is favoring the Mile High City.

Our temperatures next week look mild with readings each day in the 50s along with a few 60s in some spots. We do have the chance for a rain/snow shower during the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday. That looks to be light. We have another chance for a rain shower late on Thursday and early on Friday. That could change to a period of snow during the overnight hours. Right now we are not expecting a big storm nor accumulation. But, this is March and it's Denver's snowiest month, so all chances for rain & snow are watched closely.

