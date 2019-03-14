Thousands remain without power, some stoplights in Denver not working after blizzard

DENVER -- Nearly 90,000 were still without power on Thursday morning including several stoplights in downtown Denver.
Many stoplights along Speer Boulevard near Pepsi Center lost power during Wednesday's blizzard and were still without power as of 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.
RELATED: Xcel Energy outage map
FOX31's Drew Engelbart was on the scene Thursday morning as vehicles, buses and public-works vehicles all drove through the intersections creating a dangerous situation with several near-crashes.
It's important to remember that when street lights are out, the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop.
Meanwhile about 85,000 people remained without power on Thursday morning, including 80,000 in the Mile High City after the blizzard.
Xcel Energy says they had more than 500 crews out working to restore power and asked for help from utility companies in neighboring states.AlertMe