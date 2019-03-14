Thousands remain without power, some stoplights in Denver not working after blizzard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Nearly 90,000 were still without power on Thursday morning including several stoplights in downtown Denver.

Many stoplights along Speer Boulevard near Pepsi Center lost power during Wednesday's blizzard and were still without power as of 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.

FOX31's Drew Engelbart was on the scene Thursday morning as vehicles, buses and public-works vehicles all drove through the intersections creating a dangerous situation with several near-crashes.

It's important to remember that when street lights are out, the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop.

SPEER BLVD IS DARK - TREAT THIS AS A 4-WAY STOP. Several street lights in a row are out as power is being restored. We’ve seen numerous near-crashes. Buses, public work vehicles, countless cars flying through this intersection. @DenverPolice might want to get traffic control here pic.twitter.com/1Bc9U4RyMx — Drew Engelbart (@DrewEngelbart) March 14, 2019

Right now - traffic lights out all around downtown Denver. pic.twitter.com/qqgRyxEkzO — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) March 13, 2019

Meanwhile about 85,000 people remained without power on Thursday morning, including 80,000 in the Mile High City after the blizzard.

Xcel Energy says they had more than 500 crews out working to restore power and asked for help from utility companies in neighboring states.