Summit County Sheriff's Office investigating skier death at Copper Mountain

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a skier’s death at Copper Mountain.

About 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a 63-year-old man who was found unconscious in the trees at the edge of a run at Copper.

The man was taken to St. Anthony Copper Medical Clinic, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s name is being withheld while the Summit County Coroner works to notify his loved ones. The coroner’s office has taken over the investigation into the cause of death, which has not yet been released.