Runways reopen at DIA but airlines cancel several flights for Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- All six runways reopened at Denver International Airport on Thursday morning after a blizzard slammed the state.

The "all-weather" airport closed its runways at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday because of low visibility on the airfield. The terminal and concourses remained open overnight.

Airlines canceled 1,386 flights in and out of the airport on Wednesday. There were 74 delays before flights in the afternoon and evening were canceled.

The airline advised travelers with scheduled flights to check with their airlines to confirm flight status before commuting to the airport.

RELATED: Denver International Airport arrivals and departures

As of 6 a.m., there were 667 canceled flights for Thursday, according to FlightAware, including 225 by Southwest Airlines, 148 by SkyWest Airlines and 129 by United Airlines. No delays had been reported.

The RTD A Line between Union Station and the airport began departing every 15 minutes starting at 6 a.m. RTD said to expect an extra 20 to 30 minutes of travel time because of inclement weather.