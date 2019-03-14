People with damaged homes, vehicles urged to file claims quickly after blizzard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado’s blizzard caused plenty of damage. There were hundreds of car crashes and reports of trees falling onto homes.

AAA of Colorado told the FOX31 Problem Solvers that the key to getting past post-storm headaches is to act fast.

"Call your agent and take photos of damage," said AAA spokesperson Skylar McKinley.

People who need a rental car should request one quickly. Moreover, keep in mind many auto repair shops will be backed up due to the large number of crashes.

McKinley warns that waiting to file a claim later -- in case your home or car is damaged again during the upcoming spring storm season -- may get you in trouble.

“Waiting for your home or auto to collect a lot of damage over time instead of filing one big claim at once is actually insurance fraud. McKinley said. "That early damage will not be covered and insurance adjusters know how to look for that."