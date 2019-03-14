× More than 70,000 pounds of Butterball turkey recalled because of potential salmonella

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspections services announced on Wednesday that approximately 78,164 pounds of raw ground Butterball turkey might be contaminated with Salmonella.

Product numbers “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection are subject to recall.

They were shipped to nationwide retail and institutional locations.

FSIS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its public health partners are investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella schwarzengurn involving five case-patients from two states.

According to the USDA, Wisconsin collected three intact Butterball brand ground turkey samples from a residence where four of the case-patients live.

Signs of salmonellosis, also known as salmonella foodborne illnesses, appear within one to three days after consumption of contaminated products.

They include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. The illness lasts four to seven days.

According to the USDA, most people recover without treatment, however, they suggest that if diarrhea is severe the person might need to be contaminated. They also suggest those with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to illness.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov.

The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-674-6854 is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MDT Monday through Friday.

Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

