More than 150 vehicles stranded on I-25 in Douglas County after blizzard

DENVER -- Parts of Interstate 25 will remain closed through Thursday morning in Douglas County, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

More than 150 vehicles were stranded or disabled during Wednesday's blizzard, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

CDOT said northbound I-25 was still closed from Woodmen Road in north Colorado Springs to Founders Parkway in Castle Rock.

Southbound I-25 remained closed from Founders Parkway to County Line Road in Monument.

The sheriff's office said its plan for Thursday is to clear I-25 of the numerous vehicles, get people from the shelters back to their vehicles and to get the highways reopened.

There was no estimate for when the interstate would reopen, but the earliest would be Thursday afternoon.