Melting snow with warmer temps

The snow is over and the wind is calming down. What's to follow our blizzard is a steady warming of temperatures along with plenty of sunshine.

We will be dry and sunny through the weekend with highs in the 40s on Friday and Saturday followed by 50s on Sunday. That will help melt a good deal of the snow from Wednesday's winter storm.

Next week is also looking dry with the exception of a brief rain/snow shower early on Tuesday. Temperatures look to continue to stay in the mild 50s and could reach the 60s by the end of the work week.

