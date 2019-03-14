× Man arrested in Fort Collins after 6-week-old child suffers serious head injuries

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man has been arrested after a 6-week-old was taken to a hospital for serious injuries, the Fort Collins Police Department said Thursday.

On March 5, staff notified law enforcement after the child was brought to the hospital.

After investigating, police concluded that 23-year-old Edgar Beckford caused the injuries while the child was in his care.

Beckford was arrested on charges attempted first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

He has been booked into the Larimer County Jail.