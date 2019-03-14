× Male found dead in El Paso County alongside hypothermic female

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A male was found dead alongside a hypothermic female in rural El Paso County.

On Thursday, a search and rescue team responded to a call for service in the 30,200 block of Antioch Road, which is roughly 25 miles east of Colorado Springs. When first responders arrived, they found the deceased male and hypothermic female.

The female was treated on scene and is expected to recover.

The sheriff’s office did not provide the victims’ names or ages. The office also did not provide details as to whether the male and female had been stranded due to the blizzard.

The male’s identity will be released by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

An investigation is ongoing.