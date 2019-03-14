School closings and delays

Lakeside police post selfie of shoplifting suspect found on his phone

Posted 5:48 pm, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:56PM, March 14, 2019

LAKESIDE, Colo. — The Lakeside Police Department posted a selfie from a phone left behind by an alleged shoplifter.

In a Facebook post, Lakeside police posted a picture of Crow Lowry, who allegedly shoplifted at Walmart Thursday and left his cellphone at the store on North Harlan Street.

“While Shoplifting at the Walmart today you left your Cell Phone. Please contact the Lakeside Police Department for your cellphone and (your) Shoplifting Charge,” LPD wrote. “Hope to see you soon.”

Lakeside is a small municipality located immediately west of Denver city limits.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.