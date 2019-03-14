× King Soopers workers voting on whether to strike

DENVER — Approximately 12,000 King Soopers and City Market employees are voting on Thursday and Friday whether to strike.

A “yes” vote would not necessarily mean the employees would walk off the job, but it would give them the opportunity to do so if negotiations fall apart.

The United Food and Commercial Workers 7 (UFCW Local 7) have been negotiating since the end of 2018 and working without a contract since January.

The union represents slightly more than half the company’s 23,000 employees in the Denver area.

King Soopers said the company’s latest offer increases some employee wages in the next three years by more than $2,000.

It also said employees would not pay more for health care coverage and would keep their company-funded pension.

“We always have our associates in mind,” King Soopers spokesman Adam Williamson told FOX31. “We believe this is a strong contract for them.”

UFCW Local 7 disputes some of those details and states that with the current offer, about half of the company’s employees would not receive a raise and many would see decreased benefits and increased health care costs. The union also said the contract would amount to fewer full-time jobs and fewer hours for part-time employees.

King Soopers is currently hiring temporary workers in case there is a strike.

The result of the strike vote should be known late Friday.