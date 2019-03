LIMON, Colo. — Interstate 70 reopened in both directions on the eastern Plains on Thursday afternoon after being closed for 24 hours because of a blizzard.

The interstate was closed between Airpark Road east of Aurora to the Kansas border on Wednesday as the blizzard bore down on Colorado.

Roads were still icy and it was windy in spots after the Colorado Department of Transportation opened the interstate about 12:45 p.m.