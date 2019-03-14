× I-25 reopened in both directions throughout Colorado

WELLINGTON, Colo. — Interstate 25 reopened in both directions between the Wyoming and New Mexico borders Thursday afternoon.

I-25 between Wellington (exit 278) and the Wyoming border reopened shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The section of highway was closed Wednesday following a 100-vehicle pileup and difficult driving conditions. The closure was one of several on interstates in Colorado due to Wednesday’s blizzard.

I-25 was also shut down between the Denver area and Colorado Springs. About 3 p.m. Thursday, that section of the highway also reopened.

I-70 was closed between Denver and the Kansas state line. It reopened shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Additionally, both directions of I-76 between Denver and the Nebraska state line reopened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.