School closings and delays

I-25 reopened in both directions throughout Colorado

Posted 2:33 pm, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 03:07PM, March 14, 2019

WELLINGTON, Colo. — Interstate 25 reopened in both directions between the Wyoming and New Mexico borders Thursday afternoon.

I-25 between Wellington (exit 278) and the Wyoming border reopened shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The section of highway was closed Wednesday following a 100-vehicle pileup and difficult driving conditions. The closure was one of several on interstates in Colorado due to Wednesday’s blizzard.

I-25 was also shut down between the Denver area and Colorado Springs. About 3 p.m. Thursday, that section of the highway also reopened.

I-70 was closed between Denver and the Kansas state line. It reopened shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Additionally, both directions of I-76 between Denver and the Nebraska state line reopened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.