School closings and delays

Hallmark Channel cuts ties with Lori Loughlin after admissions scandal

Posted 1:48 pm, March 14, 2019, by

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Lori Loughlin attends the 2018 Hallmark Channel Summer TCA at a private residence on July 26, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Hallmark says it is cutting ties with actress Lori Loughlin following her arrest in a sprawling college admissions scam case.

In a statement Thursday, the parent company of the Hallmark Channel says it was “saddened” by the recent allegations.

Hallmark Cards Inc. says it will no longer working with Loughlin and has stopped development of all productions involving her.

Loughlin is a big presence for Hallmark and its Crown Media Family Networks channels that include the flagship Hallmark Channel.

She’s been a longtime star of the channel’s Christmas movies and is also is in its “Garage Sale Mysteries” movies and the series “When Calls the Heart.”

Loughlin’s lawyer Perry Visconti did not immediately reply to an email requesting comment.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.