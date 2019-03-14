× Gov. Polis orders flags lowered for fallen Colorado State Patrol corporal

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered in the state in honor of Colorado State Patrol Corporal Daniel Groves.

Groves was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a driver while helping a driver who slid off Interstate 76 during the blizzard on the eastern Plains.

The accident happened about 11:20 a.m. at mile marker 47 near Roggen, about 10 miles east of Keenesburg and about 50 miles northeast of Denver.

Groves, 52, was taken to Platte Valley Medical Center where he died a short time later. Groves had been with the Colorado State Patrol for about 12 years.

Under Polis’ order, flags will be lowered to half-staff statewide on all public buildings until sunset on the day of the memorial service.

“We mourn the loss of Corporal Groves and keep his loved ones in our thoughts and prayers,” Polis said in a statement. “Corporal Groves passed away helping a driver in need — a tragic reminder that every single day, the men and women of the Colorado State Patrol put their lives on the line to keep Coloradans safe.

“We cannot thank them enough for their service, their sacrifice, and their dedication to our state.”

A date of the memorial service has not been set.