Gardner sides with Trump on emergency immigration declaration
DENVER — After weeks of speculation regarding whether he would break with President Donald Trump on immigration, Sen. Cory Gardner has sided with the president.
The U.S. Senate voted Thursday on a resolution condemning the president’s decision to declare a national emergency on the border.
The resolution passed overwhelmingly 59-41, with 12 Republican senators voting with Democrats. Gardner was not one of them.
“There is a crisis at the border and Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have prevented a solution,” Gardner said in a statement.
Gardner’s decision is being celebrated in many Republican circles. Recent polling has shown immigration as the top issue among conservatives in Colorado.
But Democrats quickly pounced — seeing this as another political opportunity ahead of the 2020 election in which Gardner will be up for reelection.
Democratic candidates in the race like Mike Johnston said Gardner, “built a wall between himself and the millions of Coloradans who want government that works.”
Democratic grassroots candidate Trish Zorino said, “this is my opponent.”
Trump is expected to veto the resolution.