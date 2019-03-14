× Gardner sides with Trump on emergency immigration declaration

DENVER — After weeks of speculation regarding whether he would break with President Donald Trump on immigration, Sen. Cory Gardner has sided with the president.

The U.S. Senate voted Thursday on a resolution condemning the president’s decision to declare a national emergency on the border.

The resolution passed overwhelmingly 59-41, with 12 Republican senators voting with Democrats. Gardner was not one of them.

“There is a crisis at the border and Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have prevented a solution,” Gardner said in a statement.

Read my statement below on why I voted against the resolution of disapproval for the national emergency declaration ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Evpp4HkDsK — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) March 14, 2019

Gardner’s decision is being celebrated in many Republican circles. Recent polling has shown immigration as the top issue among conservatives in Colorado.

But Democrats quickly pounced — seeing this as another political opportunity ahead of the 2020 election in which Gardner will be up for reelection.

Democratic candidates in the race like Mike Johnston said Gardner, “built a wall between himself and the millions of Coloradans who want government that works.”

By voting with Trump, @SenCoryGardner chose to build a wall between himself and the millions of Coloradans who want government that works. #FakeTrumpEmergency https://t.co/uSXRQqJ6k8 — Mike Johnston (@MikeJohnstonCO) March 14, 2019

Democratic grassroots candidate Trish Zorino said, “this is my opponent.”

This is my opponent, @SenCoryGardner. He lives in a blue state, and endorses Trump. With your help, we’ll flip this seat blue. Visit https://t.co/II6245ZWY1 to chip in $5 and help send the strong message that we deserve better.#TeamTrish#2020Vision https://t.co/4aan5Mlut3 — Trish Zornio (@trish_zornio) March 14, 2019

Trump is expected to veto the resolution.