School closings and delays

Gardner sides with Trump on emergency immigration declaration

Posted 3:20 pm, March 14, 2019, by

DENVER — After weeks of speculation regarding whether he would break with President Donald Trump on immigration, Sen. Cory Gardner has sided with the president.

The U.S. Senate voted Thursday on a resolution condemning the president’s decision to declare a national emergency on the border.

The resolution passed overwhelmingly 59-41, with 12 Republican senators voting with Democrats. Gardner was not one of them.

“There is a crisis at the border and Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have prevented a solution,” Gardner said in a statement.

Gardner’s decision is being celebrated in many Republican circles. Recent polling has shown immigration as the top issue among conservatives in Colorado.

But Democrats quickly pounced — seeing this as another political opportunity ahead of the 2020 election in which Gardner will be up for reelection.

Democratic candidates in the race like Mike Johnston said Gardner, “built a wall between himself and the millions of Coloradans who want government that works.”

Democratic grassroots candidate Trish Zorino said, “this is my opponent.”

Trump is expected to veto the resolution.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.