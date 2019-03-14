× 8-year-old California boy remains missing after parents arrested on suspicion of child abuse

CORONA, Calif. – Corona police continued searching for a missing 8-year-old boy Thursday after arresting his parents on suspicion of child abuse.

Officers were dispatched Tuesday night after receiving a report of an “at-risk” missing child named Noah McIntosh, according to a Corona Police Department news release.

Responding officers spoke with the boy’s mother, 36-year-old Jillian Godfrey. However, they were unsuccessful in their efforts to reach his father, 32-year-old Bryce McIntosh, at a local apartment, the release stated.

Police served a search warrant around 8 a.m. the following day at the father’s residence, where they located the man along with his 11-year-old daughter. Noah, however, was nowhere to be found.

Officers have since arrested Godfrey and McIntosh, who are suspected of child abuse “based on evidence recovered during the investigation,” police said.

Officials declined to release photos of either parent.

Investigators are now seeking the public’s help to locate Noah, who was last seen approximately two weeks ago, according to police.