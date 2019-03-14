Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Blizzard over for Denver, continues across eastern Plains
Dad receives thousands of calls, texts after sons’ birthday billboard prank

Posted 9:54 am, March 14, 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A New Jersey man had to get a new phone number after he was overwhelmed with birthday wishes when his sons put up a billboard asking people to call him.

The Sun Sentinel reports Chris Ferry doesn’t turn 62 until Saturday. But already he’s received some 15,000 Facebook messages and phone calls from people who saw the sign along a highway in Linwood, New Jersey.

The sign has Ferry’s phone number, his photograph and the words ‘WISH MY DAD HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Ferry’s son, who shares his name, lives in Boynton Beach, Florida. He told station WPBF that he and his brother Michael never thought the sign would be such a hit.

The elder Ferry took a selfie in front of the billboard, but he’s looking forward to the day it comes down.

