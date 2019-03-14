× CSP hoping to locate good Samaritan who rendered aid to corporal killed on I-76

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is hoping the public can help investigators locate a woman who rendered aid to a corporal who died after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 76.

About 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Cpl. Daniel Groves was assisting a driver who slid off the road on I-76 near mile marker 47, which is about 10 miles east of Keenesburg and about 50 miles northeast of Denver. Groves was struck by a Volvo driven by a Centennial man. He died shortly after being taken to a hospital.

CSP said Thursday that witnesses observed a female at the scene rendering aid to Groves. Investigators would like to speak with her about what she may have seen.

CSP would also like anyone else who witnessed the crash or has information about it to contact the agency.

Those with information can reach CSP investigator Jon Smith at: 303-239-4501. Reference case number 3A190433.

The crash remains under investigation. As of Thursday afternoon, no charges had been filed.