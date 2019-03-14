× Colorado Springs police hoping to connect John Cena with wounded officer Cem Duzel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is trying to get actor and WWE star John Cena to meet Officer Cem Duzel, who was wounded in a shooting last year.

CSPD posted about the effort on its social media channels Thursday.

Duzel’s roommate said the movement began due to a lighthearted exchange between the two about a John Cena figurine.

CSPD said it is hoping to get Cena’s attention by spreading the post online.

“Join Officer Duzel’s family, friends, and the CSPD in a show of support, as he fights to recover from life threatening injuries suffered in the line of duty. Share this post and help us get John Cena’s attention! Stay tuned!” CSPD wrote.

Investigators say Karrar Al Khammasi and Duzel shot each other during a confrontation in August 2018 after an Uber driver kicked Al Khammasi out of her car. Another officer who arrived seconds later also shot Al Khammasi, who was wounded but still armed.

Duzel is still recovering from a head wound.

Al Khammasi was recently ordered to go through a mental evaluation to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.