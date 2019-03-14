× Body found near Aurora light rail station, police investigating as homicide

AURORA, Colo. — A body was found along Sand Creek Trail near the Fitzsimons light rail station in Aurora Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, people were walking just east of the parking lot of the station looking for a runaway dog when they found a human body. The Aurora Police Department responded. However, the body was not removed until Thursday afternoon due to the blizzard.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. It will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

APD’s major crimes/homicide unit is investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Agent Szuch at: 303-739-6068.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling: 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

The person’s name will be released after they are positively identified and their family has been notified.