Blizzard power outages could last through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Restoring power remains an issue following the powerful blizzard that struck Colorado. At the peak of the storm, more than 400,000 people did not have power. Tens of thousands of people without power still did not have power as of Thursday afternoon.

Employees at Wardle Feed and Pet Supply in Wheat Ridge worked all night and into the morning to keep over a 1,000 baby chicks warm during their outage. Chicks need heat lamps kept at 92 degrees.

"I came all night long, every three hours, to add gas to the generators and I saved them all,"said Shaun Pearman, an owner.

During the morning and afternoon commutes on Speer Boulevard in downtown Denver, traffic lights were still out, causing headaches for drivers and pedestrians.

"It's a clustery mess," said Xavier Smith, a pedestrian.

In Elyria Swansea, neighbors were patiently waiting for Xcel Energy to finish work on restoring their power.

"It was really bad. It was very cold," said Evlyn Escobero, a neighborhood resident.

As for Xcel Energy? Officials tell FOX31 additional crews will be arriving from other states late Thursday, but power could be out for several days.

"I think we will make significant progress throughout the day," said Hollie Velasquez Horvath, an Xcel Energy spokeswoman.

"We do expect that we could have residences to be out maybe into tomorrow and into the weekend," said Velasquez Horvath.