Blizzard is over for Denver but continues across the eastern Plains: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER -- The blizzard has exited Colorado but Blizzard Warnings remain in place for the eastern Plains of Colorado until noon on Thursday. Not for heavy snow but rather gusty wind, low visibility, and blowing snow.

Numerous roads remain closed, including Interstate 70 to the Kansas border and Interstate 25 from Lone Tree to Colorado Springs, as of 5 a.m. on Thursday.

It's over for the Front Range including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins except for some morning flurries. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs around 32.

Snow totals ranged from 2 inches in Boulder to 7.1 inches at Denver International Airport to 12 inches around Aurora and Parker and Castle Rock. We saw the west to east differences that we were forecasting.

Peak wind gusts hit 80 mph at DIA, 96 mph at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, and 77 mph in Limon.

On Friday we'll see sunshine and highs in the 40s.

On Saturday-Sunday, sun to partly sunny skies with highs in the 40s.

