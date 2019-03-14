4 troopers killed on Colorado roads in 4 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGGEN, Colo. -- Wednesday's death of Cpl. Daniel Groves marks the fourth time a Colorado State Patrol trooper has been killed on the state's roads since 2015.

The 52-year-old corporal was helping the driver of a vehicle that slid off Interstate 76 near Roggen when he was struck by a driver CSP believes was likely driving too fast for the conditions.

The driver was taken to Platte Valley Medical Center with moderate injuries. He hasn't been charged with a crime, but a CSP spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing.

Groves' death follows the November 2016 death of Trooper Cody Donahue on I- 25 near Castle Rock. Trooper Donahue was working a single-car accident when he was struck by a truck driven by Noe Gamez-Ruiz.

The trial against Gamez-Ruiz ended in a second mistrial on Feb. 20 after the judge found prosecutors withheld important evidence from the defense. It was the second time the judge found prosecutors had withheld information, so as a sanction, the judge dismissed the only felony count against Gamez-Ruiz. The 18th Judicial District Attorney is appealing the judge's sanction and promises to try Gamez-Ruiz a third time.

In November 2015, Trooper Jaimie Jursevics was killed by a drunk driver near Castle Rock while she was directing traffic around another crash.

Eric Henderson, a retired Army colonel, received 8 years in prison.

Jursevics left behind a husband and baby daughter.

And finally, in May 2015, Cadet Taylor Thyfault was killed helping another trooper at an accident scene. The 21-year-old was killed by a driver fleeing officers in a high-speed chase when he swerved to avoid stop sticks and struck Thyfault.

Christoper Gebers was sentenced to life in prison plus 342 years for killing Thyfault, an Army veteran who was promoted to State Trooper status after his death.

On Thursday afternoon, Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, will be holding a press conference at the state patrol academy.

He plans to speak about Cpl. Groves and about the responsibility people have to drive safely on Colorado roadways.