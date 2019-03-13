× Wild wind gusts: Top speeds from Wednesday’s Colorado blizzard

DENVER — Wind whipped through Colorado as a blizzard hit on Wednesday.

Top speeds in some areas were as strong as a Category 1 hurricane (over 74 m.p.h.).

Winds near Interstate 70 in Limon were strong enough to blow down a highway sign.

There were many reports of trees down, including on homes and cars.

Top wind gusts reports