Wild wind gusts: Top speeds from Wednesday’s Colorado blizzard
DENVER — Wind whipped through Colorado as a blizzard hit on Wednesday.
Top speeds in some areas were as strong as a Category 1 hurricane (over 74 m.p.h.).
Winds near Interstate 70 in Limon were strong enough to blow down a highway sign.
There were many reports of trees down, including on homes and cars.
Top wind gusts reports
- Peterson Air Force Base: 96 m.p.h
- Glen Haven: 92 m.p.h.
- Black Forest: 84 m.p.h.
- Denver International Airport: 80 m.p.h.
- Brighton: 73 m.p.h.
- Strasburg: 70 m.p.h.
- Simla: 63 m.p.h.