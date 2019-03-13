Wild wind gusts: Top speeds from Wednesday’s Colorado blizzard

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Blizzard warnings for metro Denver, eastern Plains
Posted 7:10 pm, March 13, 2019

Tree falls on a car in Aurora during the blizzard on March 13, 2019. (Photo: Victor Loya)

DENVER — Wind whipped through Colorado as a blizzard hit on Wednesday.

Top speeds in some areas were as strong as a Category 1 hurricane (over 74 m.p.h.).

Winds near Interstate 70 in Limon were strong enough to blow down a highway sign.

There were many reports of trees down, including on homes and cars.

Top wind gusts reports

  • Peterson Air Force Base: 96 m.p.h
  • Glen Haven: 92 m.p.h.
  • Black Forest: 84 m.p.h.
  • Denver International Airport: 80 m.p.h.
  • Brighton: 73 m.p.h.
  • Strasburg: 70 m.p.h.
  • Simla: 63 m.p.h.
