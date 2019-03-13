Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Blizzard warnings for metro Denver, eastern Plains
School closings and delays

Trying to post blizzard photos to Facebook, Instagram? Both are having big issues

Posted 11:46 am, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:48AM, March 13, 2019

(Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER — Both Facebook and Instagram are having issues as a blizzard takes aim at Colorado.

According to reports, some users are getting a message that says “Facebook will be back soon.”

“Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes. In the meantime, read more about why you’re seeing this message. Thanks for your patience as we improve the site.”

Facebook has not said what the issue is.

Don’t worry, you can still send your blizzard photos to us and we could use them on TV or on Facebook (you know, when it’s working again).

And you can stay up-to-date on the weather with push alerts from the FOX31 App, our Twitter page, and on FOX31 until 1 p.m.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.