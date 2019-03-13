× Trying to post blizzard photos to Facebook, Instagram? Both are having big issues

DENVER — Both Facebook and Instagram are having issues as a blizzard takes aim at Colorado.

According to reports, some users are getting a message that says “Facebook will be back soon.”

“Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes. In the meantime, read more about why you’re seeing this message. Thanks for your patience as we improve the site.”

Facebook has not said what the issue is.

Don’t worry, you can still send your blizzard photos to us and we could use them on TV or on Facebook (you know, when it’s working again).

And you can stay up-to-date on the weather with push alerts from the FOX31 App, our Twitter page, and on FOX31 until 1 p.m.