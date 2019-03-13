Thousands lose power as blizzard slams Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thousands of people lost power in the Denver metro area on Wednesday as a blizzard slammed the State.

At 12:30 p.m., the Xcel Energy outage map reported nearly 800 outages affecting more than 125,000 customers.

Most of the outages were being reported in Denver and Adams counties.

Power started going out about 10 a.m., Xcel spokesman Mark Stutz said, adding there are about 500 employees and contractors working to get the power restored.

There were several reports of several downed power lines across the metro area and roads were hazardous, making restoration difficult, Stutz said.

A blizzard warning is in effect until midnight Wednesday for the Interstate 25 corridor and on the eastern Plains.

A wind gust of 80 mph was recorded at Denver International Airport and traffic will be difficult throughout the day and into the evening.