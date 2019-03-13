Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Blizzard warnings for metro Denver, eastern Plains
School closings and delays

Snow photos: Share your blizzard pictures and see the full gallery

Posted 8:36 am, March 13, 2019, by

DENVER — A strong winter storm moved into the Denver metro area and the eastern Plains on Wednesday.

Blizzard warnings are in effect beginning at 10 a.m. until midnight with heavy snow and sustained winds of 50 mph expected. Check the Pinpoint Weather Alert Day forecast.

LIVE UPDATES: Blizzard conditions expected for metro Denver, Front Range, eastern Plains

Share your weather photos and look through our gallery. We may use your photos on FOX31 and Channel 2.

Click the “Submit Your Photo” button below the gallery.

Photo Gallery

Add Your Photo

Click the button below to add your photo to the gallery.

AlertMe
Submit your photo
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.