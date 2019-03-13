Snow, wind to continue pummeling Denver metro area through Wednesday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The explosive storm system continues impacting travel, power and safety across the region as damaging wind and areas of heavy snowfall continues into Wednesday evening.

Snowfall totals through 1:30 p.m. range from 14 inches near Jamestown to 2 to 9 inches across the city and just a small amount across northern Colorado.

Through 7 p.m., expect areas of heavy snowfall to continue, favoring eastern and southern parts of the greater metro area and in the mountains of Douglas, Jefferson, and Boulder counties.

Wind will continue to be the main impactor throughout this time as wind speeds surpass 60 mph in some spots, implying power outages and road conditions will not improve.

From 7 p.m. to midnight, expect snow to be pushing out of the area, leaving behind few pockets of snow that will continue to decrease in size and strength through Thursday morning.

Areas of strong wind continue to create power outages and impact road conditions. However, the wind too will begin to subside through Thursday morning.

Additional snowfall from 2 p.m. to midnight will be more than 6 inches for Denver to Limon and Denver to Monument.

Totals for the western side of Denver and points from there to Fort Collins will have less than 4 inches on the way.

Temperatures will remain in the 20s to low 30s to continue the slushiness on area roads through the rest of Wednesday.

Thursday will be windy at times but there will be some sunshine peeking through the cloud cover, and that will start the melting process heading into Friday and the weekend which features sunshine with the 40s and 50s.

