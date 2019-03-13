Silver Alert issued for missing at-risk 78-year-old man out of Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a missing 78-year-old man who suffers from dementia and Parkinson’s disease, the Golden Police Department said.

Larry Erickson was last seen just after midnight after being released from the Jefferson County Jail.

An ambulance was requested to take Erickson to the VA Hospital for his Parkinson’s once he was released.

But police said Erickson left the lobby of the jail and the ambulance driver was not able to find him.

Erickson used a debit card just before 2 a.m. at a convenience store near Broadway and 73rd Avenue in northwest Denver.

Erickson is described as being 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds with white hair and a white beard.

He was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, dark-colored shirt, green sweatpants and black shoes. He was carrying either a paper or plastic grocery-type bag.

Police said Erickson has violent tendencies. If he is seen, call police right away and keep an eye on him until officers arrive as he likely needs medical care.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-980-7300.