Senate Democrats advance paid family leave bill during blizzard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver — Virtually everything was shut down across Denver on Wednesday, as blizzard warnings took effect.

Gov. Jared Polis closed state government and the Colorado House postponed activities as well.

However, Democrats in the Colorado Senate pressed forward.

During the height of the storm, Democrats in the Senate gave final to the controversial oil and gas bill while also holding the first public hearing of the paid family leave bill.

Many were livid with the decision.

“It’s an embarrassment,” Republican Sen. Owen Hill of Colorado Springs said.

“We have said if you want to have a voice you got to drive through all this stuff and show up at the Capitol it’s just further politicians saying we don’t want to hear the voice of the people,” Hill added.

For a time power went off at the Capitol building — impacting elevator use.

The elevators went out for a time at the Colorado State Capitol. They are back now. But shows power will become an issue as storm continues pic.twitter.com/LTNvT1OLjt — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 13, 2019

A look at the Colorado State Senate Committee about to get underway even though a blizzard is happening.....a reminder paid family leave impacts every worker in Colorado. #coleg #copolitics #kdvr pic.twitter.com/AoTNsLS9rt — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 13, 2019

Democrats defended the decision to stay open.

“We’ve has some delays this week we need to keep moving forward,” Senator Faith Winter (D-Westminster) said.

Winter is a main sponsor of the Paid Family Leave bill and offered to submit testimony into the record for any Coloradoan who wanted to email it in.

Winter also stressed Wedneday’s hearing will not be the last opportunity for the public to testify.

“It’s going to be in committee on the 19th as well-this isn’t the first and only and last chance,” Winter said.

Still the crowd who attended the hearing was only a fraction of the number that would have attended under normal conditions. Many in the business community boycotted testimony.

The measure advanced on a party line vote out of committee.

To read more on paid family leave click here:

https://kdvr.com/2019/03/08/this-is-how-much-colorados-paid-family-leave-plan-would-cost-you/