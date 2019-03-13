School buses used to help rescue stranded drivers in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Drivers stuck in Douglas County due to Wednesday’s blizzard were rescued and transported to local shelters in school buses.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the school buses were in caravans with police cars and snow plows. The groups drove down the county’s worst roads to rescue drivers stuck in the storm.

The drivers were then taken to shelters, such as the Douglas County Event Center in Castle Rock. People sheltering at New Covenant Church were also taken to the event center via bus after the church was forced to close due to power issues.

New Covenant Church shelter closing down due to power issues. Douglas County Rescue Task Force is transporting everyone to D.C. Event Center in Castle Rock. #DCBlizzardMar2019 pic.twitter.com/QTW7RkMLEc — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) March 13, 2019

The school buses were supplied by the Douglas County School District. According to the district, 109 people were rescued in four buses. The stranded drivers were found on Interstate 25, Highway 86, Highway 83 and Highway 105.

Additionally, the Castle Rock office of the Colorado State Patrol said it was working to rescue stranded motorists on Highway 83 south of Franktown. CSP urged those drivers to stay where they are. Anyone who leaves their vehicle is encouraged to leave their phone number displayed on the car in a place where troopers can see it.