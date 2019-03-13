Paul Manafort sentenced to additional 43 months in prison

WASHINGTON — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort offered an apology Wednesday before he was sentenced to an additional 43 months in prison.

The term is on top of the roughly four-year sentence he received in a separate case in Virginia last week.

In a plea cut in September 2018, Manafort admitted to money laundering, tax fraud and illegal foreign lobbying connected to his years of lucrative work for Ukrainian politicians, as well as defrauding banks to supplement his income with cash through mortgages.

He pleaded guilty to two criminal charges: Conspiracy against the U.S. and conspiracy witness tampering, which he committed after his arrest.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson also considered that he intentionally lied to investigators and under oath before a grand jury about his contact with a Russian associate during the 2016 campaign, breaking his plea agreement.

“I am sorry for what I’ve done,” Manafort told the courtroom. “Let me be very clear, I accept the responsibility for the acts that caused me to be here today.”

Manafort’s final court appearance comes 17 months after the first indictment of Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation brought him in to face a judge and five months after his help to Mueller’s investigation fell apart.

Manafort was wheeled into the courtroom Wednesday, wearing a suit instead of the inmate jumpsuit he wore to some previous court appearances. He reminded the judge that he will turn 70 in a few weeks.

“Please let my wife and I be together,” Manafort said.