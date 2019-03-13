National Guard called as blizzard strands 100 vehicles in Elbert County

KIOWA, Colo — The Elbert County Office of Emergency Management reached out the National Guard for assistance to help 100 cars that are stranded in the blizzard on Highway 86 between Kiowa and Elizabeth on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Kiowa District Fire Cheif Gerry Lamansky, zero visibility, jackknifed trailers and high numbers of stranded vehicles are slowing down their efforts to help motorists.

The district added more staff to help during the blizzard however, they are still reaching out to other agencies for support.

“It’s just been difficult and unfortunately it doesn’t seem like people are heeding the advice of staying off the roads,” Lamansky said.

The Kiowa Fire District is asking stranded drivers to stay in vehicles.

“We are moving as quickly as we can to help people, the best we can do is get them back to a shelter.” Chief Lamansky said. “We are transferring standard motorists to two shelters in Elizabeth and one in Kiowa and there is one in Agate.”

Non-emergency helpline for Elbert County residents: 303-805-6131

Kiowa Fire District is a 97 percent volunteer organization with two stations that serve 324 miles in Elbert County Colorado.