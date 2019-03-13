Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Blizzard warnings for metro Denver, eastern Plains
School closings and delays

Live updates: Blizzard conditions expected for metro Denver, Front Range, eastern Plains

Posted 7:00 am, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:15AM, March 13, 2019

DENVER — A strong winter storm moved into the Denver metro area and the eastern Plains on Wednesday.

Blizzard warnings are in effect beginning at 10 a.m. until midnight with heavy snow and sustained winds of 50 mph expected.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued.

Storm resources
Full forecast
Closures and delays
Traffic conditions
Storm photos
Watches and warnings
CDOT travel alerts
Interactive radar
CDOT snowplow locator
Denver International Airport arrivals and departures
Xcel Energy outage map

Follow below with updates as the storm unfolds.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.