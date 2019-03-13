Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Blizzard warnings for metro Denver, eastern Plains
School closings and delays

Late winter blizzard: Snow totals from across Colorado

Posted 9:46 pm, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:39PM, March 13, 2019

Snow in Estes Park on March 13, 2019

DENVER — The most powerful storm in recent memory for the Denver area and eastern Plains is beginning to move out of Colorado.

Below are snow totals (listed alphabetically) from the last 24 hours as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday:

Arvada: 4″

Aurora: 8″

Burdett: 3″

Castle Rock: 6″

Centennial: 7.5″

Crested Butte: 6″

Denver International Airport: 5.1″

Downtown Denver: 6″

Durango: 2″

Erie: 4.5″

Evergreen: 10.9″

Fairplay: 5″

Falcon: 8″

Federal Heights: 5.5″

Fort Collins: 6″

Fort Garland: 12″

Genesee: 16″

Greeley: 3.7″

Highlands Ranch: 6″

Iliff: 4.5″

Julesburg: 2.5

Ken Caryl: 7″

Louisville: 4.5″

Monument: 10″

Nederland: 20″

Ouray: 20″

Ponderosa Park: 7.5″

Red Feather Lakes: 16″

Steamboat Ski Resort: 10″

Thornton: 4.3″

Vail: 1.1″

Westminster: 5″

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.