Late winter blizzard: Snow totals from across Colorado

DENVER — The most powerful storm in recent memory for the Denver area and eastern Plains is beginning to move out of Colorado.

Below are snow totals (listed alphabetically) from the last 24 hours as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday:

Arvada: 4″

Aurora: 8″

Burdett: 3″

Castle Rock: 6″

Centennial: 7.5″

Crested Butte: 6″

Denver International Airport: 5.1″

Downtown Denver: 6″

Durango: 2″

Erie: 4.5″

Evergreen: 10.9″

Fairplay: 5″

Falcon: 8″

Federal Heights: 5.5″

Fort Collins: 6″

Fort Garland: 12″

Genesee: 16″

Greeley: 3.7″

Highlands Ranch: 6″

Iliff: 4.5″

Julesburg: 2.5

Ken Caryl: 7″

Louisville: 4.5″

Monument: 10″

Nederland: 20″

Ouray: 20″

Ponderosa Park: 7.5″

Red Feather Lakes: 16″

Steamboat Ski Resort: 10″

Thornton: 4.3″

Vail: 1.1″

Westminster: 5″