Interstate 70, 25, 76 shut down as blizzard moves into Colorado

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Interstates 70, 25 and 76 were closed in several areas on Wednesday morning as a blizzard moved into the state.

Interstate 70 was closed at Airpark Road in eastern Aurora to the Kansas state line as blizzard conditions kicked up along the eastern Plains.

Highway 36, which runs parallel to Interstate 70, was also closed from Airpark to the Kansas border.

The Colorado State Patrol also closed westbound Interstate 70 between Golden to Idaho Springs after multiple vehicles got stuck.

Southbound Interstate 25 was closed between Lincoln Avenue in Lone Tree to Monument Hill.

Interstate 25 in northern Colorado was shut down from Ted’s Place about 10 miles north of Fort Collins to Wyoming because of adverse conditions.

Interstate 76 was closed at East 104th Avenue in Commerce City to the Nebraska border.

CDOT reported several other highways were shut down across the state. The roads are expected to be closed for several hours.

CDOT said several more roads are expected to close along the Front Range and on the eastern Plains throughout the day Wednesday.