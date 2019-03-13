× Parts of I-25, I-70 to remain closed through the night, may open in morning

DENVER — Parts of Interstate 25 and Interstate 70 will be closed through the night and may reopen Thursday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

I-25 will stay closed at least between Lone Tree and Monument. I-70 will stay closed between Denver and the Kansas border.

Earlier Wednesday, southbound I-25 was closed between Lincoln Avenue in Lone Tree to Monument Hill because of a 40-car pileup in Douglas County. As of 6 p.m., the closure had grown to a 42-mile stretch in both directions between mile markers 150 (North Academy Boulevard) and 192 (RidgeGate Parkway).

CDOT did not specify when it hoped to reopen the interstates.