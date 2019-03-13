× Here are the safest cities in Colorado for 2019

DENVER — A new report by SafeWise ranked the safest cities in Colorado.

The report uses FBI crime data as the backbone of the report, combined with each city’s population – so some cities could be too small to make the cut.

The state as a whole is slightly above the national averages for both violent and property crime.

The majority of the city’s are on the list for the second year in a row. And 85 percent of the top 20 safest cities had no reported murders last year, according to the report.

Lamar topped the list this year with a very low violent crime rate of just 0.13 and no reported murder, rape, aggravated assault, motor vehicle theft, or arson, according to SafeWise.

Northern Colorado had two cities in the top five with Johnstown at No. 2 and Windsor at No. 3.

The No. 4 city on the list is Aspen and Cherry Hills Village rounded out the top five.

Here’s a look at the top 20.

Here’s the remaining cities on the list.