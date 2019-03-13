Here are the safest cities in Colorado for 2019

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Blizzard warnings for metro Denver, eastern Plains
DENVER — A new report by SafeWise ranked the safest cities in Colorado.

The report uses FBI crime data as the backbone of the report, combined with each city’s population – so some cities could be too small to make the cut.

The state as a whole is slightly above the national averages for both violent and property crime.

The majority of the city’s are on the list for the second year in a row. And 85 percent of the top 20 safest cities had no reported murders last year, according to the report.

Lamar topped the list this year with a very low violent crime rate of just 0.13 and no reported murder, rape, aggravated assault, motor vehicle theft, or arson, according to SafeWise.

Northern Colorado had two cities in the top five with Johnstown at No. 2 and Windsor at No. 3.

The No. 4 city on the list is Aspen and Cherry Hills Village rounded out the top five.

Here’s a look at the top 20.

Here’s the remaining cities on the list.

Rank City Population City Violent Crime Rate (per 1,000) City Property Crime Rate (per 1,000)
21 Parker 52,179 1.48 15.03
22 Lone Tree 13,638 1.61 65.41
23 Arvada 119,346 1.62 27.67
24 Cortez 9,095 1.65 31.67
25 Steamboat Springs 12,799 1.72 22.97
26 Craig 8,869 1.92 22.78
27 Fruita 12,971 1.93 13.26
28 Fort Collins 167,633 2.20 25.35
29 Montrose 19,346 2.27 48.90
30 Lafayette 28,939 2.28 24.57
31 Milliken 6,870 2.33 6.11
32 Durango 18,801 2.34 37.66
33 Westminster 115,155 2.39 31.85
34 Woodland Park 7,424 2.42 24.38
35 Carbondale 6,844 2.48 15.78
36 Gunnison 6,326 2.53 20.71
37 Glenwood Springs 10,073 2.68 45.37
38 Estes Park 6,435 2.95 9.17
39 Avon 6,551 3.05 17.86
40 Evans 22,153 3.07 20.67
41 Loveland 78,671 3.17 24.00
42 Rifle 9,724 3.19 31.37
44 Longmont 93,979 3.52 24.67
45 Northglenn 39,520 3.85 35.02
46 Fort Morgan 11,347 3.88 28.03
47 Trinidad 7,961 3.89 57.53
48 Greeley 105,906 4.24 25.63
49 Wheat Ridge 31,567 4.24 48.82
50 Canon City 16,723 4.37 38.87
51 Sterling 13,955 4.37 32.46
52 Alamosa 10,025 4.59 71.92
53 Brighton 39,099 4.81 33.43
54 La Junta 6,900 5.07 58.55
55 Fountain 29,203 5.10 26.74
56 Colorado Springs 472,958 5.24 32.17
57 Commerce City 56,469 5.56 32.64
58 Grand Junction 62,352 5.79 45.69
59 Aurora 368,018 6.08 30.04
60 Federal Heights 12,624 6.10 42.85
61 Lakewood 156,344 6.44 48.59
62 Denver 706,616 6.76 36.67
63 Sheridan 6,103 7.05 90.94
64 Pueblo 110,872 10.53 61.67

 

